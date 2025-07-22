Custodial death: HC orders additional Rs 25 lakh compensation

In a significant development, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide an additional compensation of ₹25 lakh to the family of Ajith Kumar, a temple security guard from Madapuram in Sivaganga district, who died allegedly during a police investigation.

The case, which has garnered widespread attention, revolves around the custodial death of Ajith Kumar. A petition was filed before the Madurai Bench seeking justice and appropriate compensation for his family. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently conducting an inquiry into the incident, following a directive from the court.

During the hearing on July 22, Justice John Sundar Lal Suresh submitted his inquiry report to the court. After reviewing the report, the High Court expressed serious concern over the manner of Ajith Kumar’s death and the treatment of witnesses involved in the case.

The judges observed that the interim compensation of ₹7.5 lakh already provided by the state government was insufficient, considering the gravity of the incident. They ordered the state to pay an additional ₹25 lakh to the victim’s family to ensure some measure of justice and support.

Furthermore, the court instructed the Sivaganga District Court to decide within seven days on a pending petition seeking protection for key witnesses in the case. The court also noted that those who sustained injuries during the course of the investigation should be adequately compensated, and asked the Sivaganga District Court to assess the matter and make suitable recommendations to the government.

This judgment underscores the importance of accountability in custodial death cases and the judiciary’s role in ensuring justice for the victims and their families.