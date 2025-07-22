CM Stalin continues govt work from hospital

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin underwent a PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scan at Apollo Hospital, Teynampet, on Monday morning, as part of a comprehensive medical evaluation following a brief episode of dizziness on Sunday.

According to official sources, the test was scheduled as a precaution to assess the CM’s internal organs and detect any signs of infection or inflammation. Doctors at Apollo Greams Road, where he was admitted, continue to monitor his health closely.

The 71-year-old leader was hospitalised on Sunday morning after feeling lightheaded during his routine walk. Though initial tests showed no cause for immediate concern, doctors recommended 72 hours of medical observation and rest. In a health bulletin, Apollo Hospital clarified that CM Stalin is stable and under observation, and responding well to treatment. The PET scan, part of a detailed diagnostic protocol, is said to be routine to rule out any underlying health issues.

Despite being under medical supervision, Chief Minister Stalin has not taken a break from his official duties. On Monday, he reviewed the progress of the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ (Stalin with You) public grievance redressal programme through a virtual meeting with Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and other top bureaucrats. The Chief Minister inquired about the number of petitions received from the public, which has crossed 5.74 lakh so far, and insisted on faster follow-up action and seamless coordination between departments. He also instructed district collectors to ensure adequate arrangements and amenities are in place at the upcoming public grievance camps.

The Chief Minister’s decision to stay involved in governance even from the hospital has been praised by party leaders and state officials. “The CM is determined to ensure that administrative work does not slow down. His commitment to people’s welfare remains strong even during his rest period,” said a senior official in the Secretariat. Sources indicate that Stalin may continue working from his hospital suite, where communication facilities and access to officials have been arranged with minimal disturbance to his health routine.

While the Chief Minister is expected to remain at the hospital for a couple more days, doctors are expected to decide on his discharge based on the results of the scan and other evaluations.