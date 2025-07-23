Aussie Parliament calls for Israel sanctions

Australia’s Parliament resumed Tuesday for the first time since the centre-left Labour Party won one of the nation’s largest-ever majorities in the May elections. The day was largely ceremonial, with reminders of conflict in the Middle East.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside Parliament House on Tuesday, calling for the government to impose sanctions on Israel after Australia joined another 27 countries in issuing a joint statement, saying the war in Gaza “must end now.”

Security guards prevented 15 demonstrators from entering the public gallery of the Senate while Attorney-General Sam Mostyn, who represents Australia’s head of state King Charles III, was giving a speech to lawmakers on Tuesday afternoon, Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

But Sen Mehreen Faruqi, deputy leader of the minor party Australian Greens, made a silent protest by holding up a sign in the chamber during Mostyn’s speech that said: “Gaza is starving, words won’t feed them, sanction Israel.”

Australia has imposed financial and travel sanctions on individual Israelis, including government ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. But the Australian government has not imposed wider sanctions on the state.

Middle East joint statement sparks debate

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke described the joint statement as the strongest words his government had used on the Middle East conflict.

“When you can make a statement together with so many other significant powers, then we’re all hoping that there’ll be something that will break this,” Burke told ABC.