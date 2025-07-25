US lifts sanctions on Myanmar junta

The decision, announced Thursday by the US Treasury Department, did not include an explanation. It lifts sanctions on four companies and individuals previously blacklisted for their ties to Myanmar’s military regime.

KT Services & Logistics and its founder were originally sanctioned in January 2022, one year after Myanmar’s military overthrew the country’s elected government. The sanctions were a part of the Biden administration’s response to the violent coup that sparked nationwide protests and armed conflict.

Sit Taing Aung and Aung Hlaing Oo were blacklisted the same year due to their involvement in Myanmar’s defence sector, a key source of power for the junta. Tin Latt Min was added to the list in 2024, marking the third anniversary of the military takeover.