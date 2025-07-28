Shashi Tharoor declined to speak on Op Sindoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was approached by the Leader of the Opposition’s office and the party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha to speak on Operation Sindoor during the ongoing session of Parliament. However, he declined the request, stating that he could not align with the party’s current line of criticism against the government over the operation, sources said.

Tharoor conveyed that he has consistently maintained the view that Operation Sindoor was a success and he would continue to stand by that assessment, the sources added.

Tharoor is believed to have told the leadership that he would speak in a manner consistent with his previous public statements on the matter. When informed that he would be expected to follow the party’s critical stance if he were to speak, Tharoor opted to refrain from participating in the debate.