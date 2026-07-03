DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan Arrested After HC Rejects Anticipatory Bail

Chennai, July 3:

DMK MLA and former Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan was arrested by Athur police on Friday following the dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea by the Madras High Court in connection with alleged defamatory remarks against Chief Minister Vijay.

The case relates to a DMK public meeting held on June 20 at Athur in Thoothukudi district. During the event, Anitha Radhakrishnan is alleged to have made controversial and defamatory statements targeting the Chief Minister, along with criticism of his conduct in the State Assembly.

Based on a complaint filed by Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) functionaries, Athur police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

High Court Refuses Relief

Seeking protection from arrest, the Tiruchendur MLA had approached the Madras High Court with an anticipatory bail petition. The plea came up for hearing before Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan on Friday.

During the hearing, the court questioned the conduct of a sitting MLA making such remarks in a public forum. Observing the seriousness of the allegations, the judge refused to grant anticipatory bail and dismissed the petition.

Arrest Following Court Order

Following the High Court’s order, Athur police moved swiftly and arrested Anitha Radhakrishnan in connection with the case.

Anitha Radhakrishnan currently represents the Tiruchendur constituency and previously served as the Minister for Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare in the DMK government.

Further investigation into the case is underway.