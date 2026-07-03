Jailer 2 to hit screens on Oct 15

The much-anticipated sequel Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 15, 2026. The makers unveiled the release date through a special promo, sparking excitement among fans eager to see the superstar return in one of his most celebrated recent roles.

The teaser offers a glimpse into the film’s tone, featuring Rajinikanth in a mysterious silhouette before revealing him walking with his trademark style, backed by a powerful score from Anirudh Ravichander. While the promo keeps the storyline under wraps, it builds anticipation for what promises to be a high-octane sequel.

The original Jailer (2023) marked the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Nelson and went on to become one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of the year. With a star-studded cast including Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar in cameo roles, and Vinayakan as the antagonist, the film received strong commercial success and fan acclaim.

Jailer 2 is produced by Sun Pictures, with cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by R. Nirmal. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is also set to appear in Dharman, a major upcoming project alongside Kamal Haasan, further heightening expectations among cinema audiences.