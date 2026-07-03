Mythri Movie Makers announces  Tamil film with Dhruv Vikram 

Leading production house Mythri Movie Makers has officially announced its fourth Tamil venture, starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead. The project, tentatively titled #MythriTamil04 (#DV4), will be directed by Karan Aravind Kumar and is positioned as a full-fledged commercial entertainer.

The film was formally launched with a traditional pooja ceremony at the company’s office in MRC Nagar. The event saw coming together of the cast, crew, and several noted filmmakers including Adhik Ravichandran, Ravikumar, Keerthiswaran, Antony Bhagyaraj, Raja, Sasi and Shouryuv. Director Keerthiswaran sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot, marking the official commencement of the project.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, the film is expected to present Dhruv Vikram in a mass-oriented avatar, a shift from his earlier intense and performance-driven roles. The makers are aiming to craft a film that appeals to a broader audience while retaining strong storytelling elements.

Director Karan Aravind Kumar has co-written the screenplay along with Saby. The technical team includes cinematographer Viki and editor Jayasuriya, while Praveen Raja handles costumes, GM Sekhar oversees production design, and Vikram Mor is in charge of action sequences.

While further details about the cast and storyline are yet to be revealed, #MythriTamil04 marks another significant step in Mythri Movie Makers’ expansion into Tamil cinema, following its successful ventures across industries. The film is expected to go on floors soon, with more updates anticipated in the coming weeks.