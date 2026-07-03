Arulvaan set for global release on July 17

A compelling new Tamil film, Arulvaan, starring Arulnithi and Aarav, is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17. Produced by S.G. Saravanan under the banner of 90 Pictures Productions Private Limited and directed by Ganesh Vinayakan, the film is expected to strike an emotional chord with audiences through its socially relevant narrative. In Tamil Nadu, the film will be distributed by Sakthi Film Factory, headed by Sakthivelan.

At the heart of Arulvaan lies a poignant story that highlights social inequality and the transformative power of education. The film revolves around a young girl from a remote hill village where access to formal education is almost non-existent. Faced with difficult circumstances, she aspires to study and build a better future. The narrative explores the emotional and societal challenges she encounters, raising an important question—can her dream of education become a reality?

Arulnithi takes on a never-seen-before role as a District Collector, portraying a character that bridges governance and grassroots struggles. Aarav and Ramya Pandian play the girl’s parents, whose journey reflects the hardships of rural life and their determination to secure a better future for their child. The film also features a strong supporting cast including VTV Ganesh, Baby Krithika, Kali Venkat, Saravanan, and Harish Uthaman in pivotal roles.

Director Ganesh Vinayakan, who has also penned the story and screenplay, brings a grounded and realistic approach to the film. His storytelling focuses on the intersection of governance, social justice, and individual aspiration. The film’s narrative aims to shed light on systemic gaps in education access, particularly in remote regions, while also celebrating resilience and hope.

The technical team further strengthens the film’s appeal. Music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, whose score is expected to enhance the film’s emotional depth. Dialogues and lyrics have been written by Yugabharathi, while cinematography is handled by Sukumar and editing by Lawrence Kishore. Art direction is by Lalgudi Ilayaraja, contributing to the film’s authentic visual tone.

With its strong message, emotional narrative, and talented cast, Arulvaan is positioned as more than just a commercial entertainer. It aims to spark conversations about education, social disparity, and the role of society in shaping opportunities for the next generation.