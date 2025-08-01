Vaiko meets Stalin, Dismisses talks of coalition govt

Following a meeting with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, MDMK general secretary Vaiko strongly dismissed any talk of a coalition government.

Speaking to reporters, Vaiko declared that the M.K. Stalin-led government would secure a majority once again.

The meeting, which took place at the Chief Minister’s residence, also included MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko. Vaiko stated that the primary purpose of their visit was to inquire about the health of the Chief Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was also present during the meeting.

In his address to the press, Vaiko reaffirmed his party’s political stance, stating there would be no alliance with the BJP or other Hindutva organizations. He also denied reports that the MDMK would leave the DMK-led alliance if the DMDK were to join.