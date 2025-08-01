Honour killing: Kavin’s body handed over to family

The body of Kavin Selvaganesh, a 27-year-old software engineer from Thoothukudi, was handed over to his relatives after a five-day protest.

Kavin was brutally murdered in Palayamkottai, and police arrested Surjith, the son of police sub-inspectors Saravanan and Krishnakumari, in connection with the crime.

Surjith confessed to the murder, admitting he killed Kavin because he refused to end his relationship with Surjith’s sister, Subashini. Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal has transferred the case to the CBCID branch.

The body was taken from Tirunelveli Government Hospital to his native place under heavy police protection. Kavin’s brother, Praveen, received the body from the authorities.