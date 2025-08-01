OPS signals new alliances ahead of 2026 elections

In a dramatic shift that has stirred Tamil Nadu’s political waters, expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has announced his exit from the BJP-led NDA and held a surprise meeting with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

His parting remark—”There are no permanent friends or enemies in politics”—has sparked intense speculation about his next political move.

OPS’s decision, conveyed through his advisor Panruti S. Ramachandran, reportedly stems from growing dissatisfaction with the BJP’s central leadership, particularly after being sidelined during recent high-level visits. The simultaneous move to visit Stalin—ostensibly to inquire about his health—suggests a calculated shift, signaling openness to new alliances.

Once seen as the BJP’s bridge to Tamil Nadu through the splintered AIADMK, OPS now faces a turning point. His relevance may now depend on converting this newfound independence into a sustainable political future.

“This is a decision driven more by survival than strength,” noted a political observer. OPS has lost his position as Chief Minister, his party leadership, his cadre support—and now even symbolic backing from the BJP. The question remains: where does he go from here?

Two possibilities dominate current political discourse. One is an alliance with the ruling DMK—an idea that may appear unlikely, given their long-standing rivalry, but one that could prove mutually beneficial. OPS commands support among the Thevar community in southern Tamil Nadu, a demographic the DMK may seek to strengthen ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Though such a move could alienate his traditional support base, changing political equations may justify the risk.

The other option gaining traction is a possible alignment with actor Vijay’s emerging political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). OPS is reportedly exploring the possibility of joining forces with TVK—and potentially roping in T.T.V. Dhinakaran—to create a formidable third front. This could provide a fresh platform for OPS to reposition himself as a southern strongman in a new political coalition.

In the meantime, OPS has announced a statewide tour aimed at reconnecting with grassroots supporters and redefining his political identity. His meeting with Stalin and the CM’s subsequent social media post have only deepened the buzz surrounding potential new alliances.

Despite recent setbacks and dwindling allies, OPS’s latest moves show he remains a factor in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape. By breaking from the BJP and opening communication with the DMK, he has kept his options open and ensured that he stays relevant as the countdown to 2026 begins.