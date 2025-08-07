HC to hear plea seeking ban on Anbumani’s meet tomorrow

A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a ban on the general assembly convened by PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss.

The petition, submitted by Murali Shankar, the state general secretary, argues that Anbumani’s term as party president expired on May 28, 2025.

According to the petitioner, only the party’s founder, Dr. Ramadoss, has the authority to call general assembly or executive committee meetings. The petition alleges that Anbumani is acting as a leader on his own accord.

The Madras High Court Justice Anand Venkatesh accepted the request for an urgent hearing, which is scheduled for tomorrow.