CM to release State Education Policy tomorrow

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to release the State Education Policy on August 8, 2025.

A 14-member committee, headed by retired Justice Murugesan, was formed in 2022 to draft the policy. The committee submitted its 650-page report in July, which included several key recommendations.

Among the proposals were the elimination of public examinations for students in classes 3, 5, and 8, and the enforcement of a two-language policy focusing on Tamil and English.

The committee also recommended against the NEET entrance exam and called for a ban on advertisements for NEET coaching centers. Furthermore, the report emphasized the importance of establishing the Tamil language as the primary language in school education.