Will be part of CSK forever, says Dhoni

There has been a lot of chatter when it comes to MS Dhoni’s future in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni took over as CSK captain once again with Ruturaj Gaikwad suffering an injury during IPL 2025 but the entire season was filled with rumours of Dhoni’s retirement.

However, nothing official was announced by the player or the franchise with Dhoni still keeping his future a secret. During a recent event, the veteran cricketer was asked once again about his CSK future and he had a clear answer.

I have always said that there is a lot of time for me to decide, but if you are asking about coming back in a yellow jersey I will always be in a yellow jersey, whether I am playing or not, is a different matter.”

“Me and CSK, we are together,” Dhoni said during an event recently. “You know, even for the next 15-20 years (crowd cheers). I hope they don’t think I’ll be playing for another 15-20 years.”