No alliance invitation extended to any party, Says EPS

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has clarified that he has not extended an invitation to any political party to join an alliance for the upcoming elections.

Speaking to the media, Palaniswami said, “I have not invited any party. The AIADMK is a major party with mass public support and goodwill earned over 50 years. Our aim is to form a single-party government and bring back change in Tamil Nadu.”

He added that while his party is open to aligning with any party that shares the objective of ousting the ruling DMK government, the AIADMK will lead any such alliance.

This statement comes amidst mixed signals and speculation surrounding potential alliances for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Palaniswami has previously defended his party’s alliance with the BJP, but has also maintained that the AIADMK will not compromise on its principles for the sake of electoral alliances.