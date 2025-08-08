First AC electric bus service in Chennai from 11 Aug

The first air-conditioned electric bus service in Chennai is set to begin on Monday, August 11, according to Prabhu Shankar, the Managing Director of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

The Tamil Nadu government is actively working to replace diesel buses with eco-friendly natural gas and electric buses. As part of this initiative, the Chennai Metropolitan Transport Corporation has decided to operate 625 electric buses on a contract basis from five depots.

The first phase of the service, with 120 electric buses, was launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on June 30 from the Vyasarpadi depot. The next phase, to be launched from the Perumbakkam depot, will include 55 air-conditioned electric buses and 80 regular electric buses.

Efforts will be intensified to expand the electric bus service from other depots as well.