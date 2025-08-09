PMK founder Ramadoss faces setback as Madras HC clears Anbumani’s GC meet

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by PMK general secretary Murali Sankar on behalf of party founder Dr S Ramadoss. The petition sought to stop party president Anbumani Ramadoss from holding a general body meeting in Mahabalipuram on Saturday. The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by PMK general secretary Murali Sankar on behalf of party founder Dr S Ramadoss. The petition sought to stop party president Anbumani Ramadoss from holding a general body meeting in Mahabalipuram on Saturday.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh took the unusual step of calling Dr Ramadoss, who joined virtually, and Anbumani to his chambers to try and settle the dispute. After the talks, the judge heard arguments and delivered his order the same day.

The petition said Anbumani’s three-year term as president ended on May 28, 2025, and that Dr Ramadoss had taken over the post. It claimed the August 9 meeting was against party rules.

After the court’s decision, Anbumani posted on social media that there was no stay on the meeting. He asked party members to attend and “discuss and decide on the party’s future growth.”