EPS Condemns Stalin Government in Virudhunagar

Says law and order has worsened in the state

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) gave a strong speech in Virudhunagar, attacking the DMK government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Speaking to a large crowd, EPS accused the government of failing in law and order, controlling price hikes, and keeping promises.

He said the DMK could not control rising prices, while the AIADMK had managed it even during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also accused the Chief Minister of lying about scrapping the NEET exam.

EPS criticised the government for poor law and order. He pointed to the killing of a police officer who tried to stop a dispute and said six police personnel had died in the last six months. He warned that if police are unsafe, the public is in danger too.

He also said murders, robberies, and sexual assaults are increasing because of drug addiction.