Rafael Nadal becomes father again, welcomes baby boy

Madrid, Aug 11 Rafael Nadal and his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, have warmly welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Miquel. Born on August 7 at the Quironsalud Palmaplanas Hospital in Palma, Mallorca, Miquel’s birth marks a joyful addition to the couple’s growing family.

As per Europa Press news agency, the name Miquel carries heartfelt significance, as it honours Maria’s father, who passed away in April 2023 at the age of 63 after a long illness. This meaningful choice highlights the couple’s strong family ties and their respect for loved ones.

This happy occasion comes shortly after Nadal retired from professional tennis in November 2024. Ending an illustrious career with 22 Grand Slam titles and 92 ATP singles wins, Nadal is now focusing on family life and new personal ventures.