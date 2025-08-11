Fire breaks out at Pudukkottai govt medical college hospital

In the early hours of today, a minor fire broke out in the High-Dependency Unit (HDU) ward at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Pudukkottai.

Fortunately, the ward—equipped with 20 beds—was vacant for the past two days, resulting in no casualties or injuries.

The incident occurred around 4:30 AM, when a ventilator that was left switched on suddenly caught fire. The flames quickly engulfed the entire ward, leading to heavy smoke accumulation throughout the area. Since no patients were present at the time, there were no injuries reported to patients or the public.

Hospital staff and emergency responders promptly contained the fire, and the affected ward has been cordoned off for inspection and repairs. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause and assess equipment safety protocols moving forward.

This incident highlights the importance of regular safety checks in healthcare facilities, especially concerning essential equipment like ventilators in high-dependent care areas.