Security tightened at Chennai airport ahead of I-Day

Security at Chennai Airport has been tightened ahead of Independence Day following intelligence alerts about possible threats.

The security level has been raised from three tiers to five tiers, and the measures will be in place from August 11 until midnight on August 20.

Greater Chennai Police are monitoring the outer perimeter, while the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is handling security inside the airport. Bomb detection squads, sniffer dogs, metal detectors, and armed patrols have been deployed. CCTV monitoring has been increased, particularly in sensitive areas like the aircraft refueling zone. Passenger and cargo baggage are being subjected to stricter checks, and entry for visitors has been suspended.

The airport has also banned carrying liquids, pickles, halwa, jam, and oil bottles, and the use of laser lights or gas-filled balloons around the premises has been prohibited. Domestic passengers are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before departure, and international passengers at least three and a half hours before their flights. Authorities have urged passengers to cooperate with the enhanced security arrangements.