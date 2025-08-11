BJP turned EC into poll rigging machinery: Stalin

Expressing solidarity with his ally and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday accused the BJP of turning the Election Commission of India (ECI) into its “poll rigging machinery.”

His remarks came after Rahul Gandhi alleged large-scale fraud in the electoral rolls during last year’s Parliamentary elections.

Stalin demanded the immediate release of machine-readable voter rolls for every state and called for an independent probe into what he described as a “subversion of democracy.” Aligning with the Congress-led Opposition’s #votechori (vote theft) campaign, Stalin charged that the irregularities uncovered in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura constituency were not mere administrative lapses, but a “calculated conspiracy to steal the people’s mandate.”

“The #VoteTheft evidence presented by my brother and LoP Thiru. @RahulGandhi exposes the scale of this fraud,” Stalin said in a post on his X handle, as Rahul Gandhi led MPs of the INDIA bloc in a march from Parliament House to the ECI headquarters. He reiterated his demand for an end to politically driven deletions of votes, stressing that the DMK “will not watch in silence while the BJP robs India’s democracy in broad daylight.”