Tim David helps Aussies beat SA

Tim David’s powerful 83 off 52 balls and Josh Hazlewood’s key three-wicket haul helped Australia beat South Africa by 17 runs in the first T20I at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The win extended Australia’s T20I winning streak to nine matches and gave them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Australia batted first but started poorly, losing three early wickets for 30 runs in the first four overs. Cameron Green scored a quick 35 off 13 balls, but it was Tim David who held the innings together. His innings, featuring four boundaries and eight sixes, lifted Australia from 75 for six to a strong total of 178 all out. Kwena Maphaka was South Africa’s best bowler, taking four wickets for 20 runs, while Kagiso Rabada took two.

Chasing 179, South Africa started well with captain Aiden Markram hitting three boundaries before Hazlewood took his wicket. Ryan Rickelton scored a solid 71 off 55 balls and put on a good partnership with Tristan Stubbs, who made 37 off 27. But Hazlewood’s two quick wickets in the 15th over turned the game towards Australia.