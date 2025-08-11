Labuschagne willing to open in Ashes

Adelaide, Aug 11: Marnus Labuschagne says he is willing to open the innings for Australia if that is what it takes to earn a place in the upcoming Ashes series. The 30-year-old batter, who has been a fixture in the Test side since 2019, was recently dropped for the first time during the series against the West Indies.

Labuschagne has since taken time to reflect on his form and approach, working closely with coaches at home rather than playing county cricket or representing Australia A.

This (being left out) has allowed me to reflect and not have the pressure of the media saying, ‘Marnus has got to go’,” Labuschagne told News Corp in his first interview since losing his spot, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

I mean, that’s part of the game. There is a tipping point, but it’s something I thrive on proving the doubters wrong and being able to find a way. Missing those West Indies Tests gave me the chance to think, ‘This is where I want to be and this is how I’m going to get there’.

The Queenslander emphasised that he still has the hunger and determination to succeed, particularly in one of cricket’s most iconic series.

Labuschagne acknowledged that selection is not in his hands and said he is prepared to take on any role for the team even one outside his usual position.