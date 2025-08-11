BCCI breaks silence on Rohit, Kohli’s ODI future

Mumbai, Aug 11: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in no hurry to decide the one-day international (ODI) futures of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, despite mounting speculation about their long-term availability.

The debate has intensified with India’s next ODI series – a three-match contest against Australia from October 19 to 25 – drawing closer. India’s planned ODI series against Bangladesh this month has been canceled, leaving the Australia fixtures as their next commitment in the format.

Kohli, 36, and Rohit, 38, have been the backbone of India’s batting for over a decade, amassing a combined 83 ODI centuries and more than 25,000 runs between them. However, by the time the 2027 ODI World Cup comes around, they will be 39 and 40 years old respectively, raising questions about their ability to continue at the highest level in the format.

A senior BCCI official told reporters that no immediate calls will be made regarding the duo’s ODI participation, noting that both players have been open in communicating their decisions with the board in the past. “If they (Rohit and Kohli) have something in mind, they would tell the BCCI brass, like they did before the England Test tour,” the source said.

The official also emphasized that the Indian team’s current focus is not on the 2027 ODI World Cup but on the T20 World Cup in February 2026, along with the preparations leading up to it. The BCCI is expected to take a phased approach to transition planning, ensuring any changes in the ODI squad happen in a smooth and respectful manner for the senior pros.

For now, both Kohli and Rohit remain available for selection in all formats, with their form and fitness likely to determine the course of their ODI careers over the next couple of years.