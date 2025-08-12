Tariffs on India’s oil imports big blow to Moscow: Trump 

Washington, Aug 12: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that American tariffs on India for buying Russian oil have hit Russia’s economy hard. He called India one of Russia’s biggest oil buyers. Washington, Aug 12: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that American tariffs on India for buying Russian oil have hit Russia’s economy hard. He called India one of Russia’s biggest oil buyers.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said Russia’s economy was “not doing well” and had been “badly disturbed” by US trade duties and other global pressures.

“Russia has to focus on building its country. It’s a huge nation with great potential, but right now they’re struggling because of this,” he said.

Trump pointed to India’s oil purchases from Russia as a key source of pressure on Moscow. He is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in Alaska.