Zelenskyy dials Modi, raises issue of oil trade with Russia

Kyiv, Aug 12: Ukraine President Zelenskyy spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone about recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages. He informed Modi about a strike on a bus station in Zaporizhzhia yesterday, where dozens were injured in what he called a deliberate bombing of a civilian area. Kyiv, Aug 12: Ukraine President Zelenskyy spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone about recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages. He informed Modi about a strike on a bus station in Zaporizhzhia yesterday, where dozens were injured in what he called a deliberate bombing of a civilian area.

Zelenskyy said that while there is a chance for peace talks, Russia is choosing to continue its occupation and killings instead of working towards a ceasefire.

On X, he wrote, “I had a long conversation with the Prime Minister of India. We discussed all key issues — our bilateral cooperation and the wider diplomatic situation. I am grateful for his warm words of support for our people.”

He added that India’s backing for Ukraine’s peace efforts is important and stressed that any decisions about Ukraine must involve Ukraine itself.

The leaders also discussed sanctions on Russia. Zelenskyy said it is necessary to cut Russian energy exports, especially oil, to limit Moscow’s ability to finance the war. “Every leader with influence over Russia must send strong signals to Moscow,” he wrote.