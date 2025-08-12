US designates BLA as foreign terrorist organisation

Washington, Aug 12: The United States has declared the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and its wing, the Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). The announcement was made on Monday. Washington, Aug 12: The United States has declared the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and its wing, the Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). The announcement was made on Monday.

The BLA is a separatist group fighting for an independent Balochistan in southwest Pakistan. It has carried out many violent attacks. The US said the group has been on its Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) list since 2019 but has continued its assaults.

The attacks include suicide bombings near Karachi airport and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex in 2024. In March 2025, the BLA hijacked the Jaffar Express train, killing 31 people and taking over 300 passengers hostage.

The new FTO status brings tougher penalties. It is now a crime for anyone in the US to give support or resources to the BLA. The group’s assets in US banks will be frozen, and its members cannot enter the country.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti welcomed the move. Analysts see it as a step to strengthen US-Pakistan ties.

The BLA’s insurgency is part of a decades-long push for independence. The group accuses Pakistan’s government of taking the province’s mineral wealth and sidelining the ethnic Baloch community. The government denies these claims.