Musk accuses Apple of antitrust over App Store AI rankings

New York, Aug 12: Elon Musk has accused Apple of unfairly favouring rival OpenAI in its App Store rankings and threatened legal action against the iPhone maker over alleged antitrust violations. On Monday, the billionaire said his artificial intelligence company xAI would take “immediate legal action” against Apple, claiming the tech giant’s policies prevent any AI app other than OpenAI’s ChatGPT from reaching the top position in the store. “Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation,” Musk wrote on X, his social media platform.

Musk did not provide evidence to support the allegation, and neither Apple, OpenAI nor xAI responded to media requests for comment.

According to Sensor Tower data (via Reuters), ChatGPT currently leads the Top Free Apps chart for iPhones in the US, while xAI’s Grok sits in fifth place and Google’s Gemini chatbot ranks 57th. We have also confirmed that ChatGPT is the only AI chatbot featured in Apple’s “Must-Have Apps” section.

Apple has a partnership with OpenAI, integrating ChatGPT into iPhones, iPads and Macs. Musk criticised the company for not including his apps in its recommendations, writing: “Why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your ‘Must Have’ section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics?”