Lankan MP lauds India’s ‘bold stand’ on US tariffs

Recalling India’s massive support during Sri Lanka’s unprecedented economic crisis, a Lankan MP has urged his countrymen to back New Delhi’s stand against what he termed as US President Donald Trump’s “selective and unfair trade” measures, saying “India’s courage inspires Asia”.

Noted economist and Colombo MP Harsha de Silva urged fellow lawmakers in the Parliament to be respectful towards India amid its ongoing tensions with the US following the recently imposed tariffs on Indian goods. He recalled how India was the only nation that extended critical assistance to Sri Lanka during its economic crisis.

“Don’t laugh at India. Don’t mock them when they are down because when we were down, they were the only ones to lend us a hand. It ain’t over until the fat lady sings. We witnessed you laughing. Don’t laugh. India expected the tariffs to come down to 15 per cent, and so did we,” the Member of Parliament was quoted as saying by Daily Mirror on Monday.

While addressing the Lankan Parliament, Silva emphasised the deep bond shared between India and Sri Lanka and backed New Delhi’s stand on US tariffs.

Silva’s statement comes after Trump on August 6 announced an additional 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India, citing the country’s continued purchase of Russian oil. India has termed Washington’s decision as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”

The Lankan politician also shared a video of his speech in parliament on X, writing, “Called out the Govt in Sri Lankan Parliament for mocking India’s bold stand against Trump’s trade tariffs. India, our true ally, stood by us in our toughest times. We should honour their fight, not laugh. India’s courage inspires Asia.”