IMD forecasts heavy rain for TN following low-pressure

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that a low-pressure area is expected to form tomorrow over the northwest and adjoining central-west Bay of Bengal, which will bring moderate to heavy rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

This developing weather system is likely to trigger thunderstorms with lightning in several districts, including Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Nilgiris, as well as various parts of southern Tamil Nadu. The public is advised to take necessary precautions.

In light of the anticipated rough sea conditions, authorities have issued a safety advisory for fishermen. They are urged not to venture into the sea from today until August 15 to ensure their safety and the security of maritime activities.