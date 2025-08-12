Thailapuram: Ramadoss holds meeting with supporters

Dr. Ramadoss, leader of the PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi), held a consultation with party executives at the Thailapuram garden in Tindivanam, Villupuram district.

The meeting, which took place today, was attended by key executives including G.K. Mani, Paranthaman, and Anbazhagan.

The primary purpose of the gathering was to discuss the upcoming general body meeting scheduled for August 17.

The meeting also included discussions on a walking tour to be conducted by Anbumani Ramadoss within the Mailam assembly constituency of the Villupuram district.