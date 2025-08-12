Lunar eclipse to be visible in Chennai on Sept 7

A total lunar eclipse is scheduled to occur on September 7. Residents of Chennai will have the opportunity to view the event with the naked eye.

This phenomenon happens when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in a straight line, with the Earth blocking the sun’s light from reaching the moon. This obstruction causes the moon to appear a reddish color, a phenomenon often referred to as a “Blood Moon.”

The eclipse will begin at 8:58 PM on September 7 and will be visible until 2:25 AM on September 8. The total eclipse, when the moon is fully in the Earth’s darkest shadow, will happen at 11:41 PM. People in Chennai can simply look east to witness the entire event without the need for any special equipment.

The eclipse will be visible in various parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Alaska, and the eastern part of South America.

According to Soundararajan Perumal, the former Executive Director of the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre, the next total lunar eclipse is expected on March 3, 2026.

However, only a partial view of that eclipse will be visible in India, as the moon will rise at the time the eclipse is ending.