Vijay’s Letter to TVK Cadres

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has written to party cadres, announcing that the party’s second state-level conference will be held on August 21 in Parappatty, Madurai.

In his letter, Vijay described Madurai as the pride of Tamil culture and said the conference would be a “democratic march” that showcases TVK’s strength. He urged cadres to be prepared mentally and physically for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

Vijay stressed that TVK is not just an alternative in politics but aims to be the “primary force” in the state. He credited the party’s progress to public support and divine blessings, adding that challenges had been met with determination.

He also called on party workers to maintain discipline, unity, and a people-first approach during their political journey. Vijay reminded them that the party’s success depends on winning the trust of the public through honest work and service.

Highlighting the importance of the Madurai conference, Vijay said it will serve as a platform to announce the party’s next steps, unveil new strategies, and strengthen its grassroots network ahead of the election campaign.