We stand with sanitation workers: TN govt

The Tamil Nadu government has clarified its position regarding the ongoing sanitation workers’ protest, asserting that it is acting in support of the workers and a false narrative is being created that suggests otherwise.

This clarification comes in the context of a prolonged protest by sanitation workers in Chennai, who have been demonstrating for over 10 days against a decision by the Chennai Corporation. The corporation passed a resolution to award a sanitation contract worth ₹276 crore for its 5th and 6th zones to a private company.

In response to this, the Madras High Court is handling two related cases. The first case was filed by the “Uzhaipor Urimai Iyakkam” (Workers’ Rights Movement), led by its president G. Bharathi. The petition seeks to stop the contract, arguing that it will adversely affect permanent and temporary sanitation workers and was granted without the necessary approval from the labor court.

In a separate development, a lawyer appealed to Chief Justice M.M. Srivastava and Justice Sundarmohan to declare the protest illegal, claiming it disrupts public life. The judges stated that they would hear the petition once it is formally filed after addressing its shortcomings.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru has denied the allegations made by sanitation workers who have been protesting outside the Chennai Corporation offices for the past 12 days.

Speaking to reporters, Nehru said he has met the protesting workers four times and held negotiations with them. He stated that no worker has been removed from their job and expressed confidence that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would soon take action to resolve the issue.

The Tamil Nadu government has appealed to the striking workers to return to work in the interest of public welfare. However, the workers have not yet responded to the request.