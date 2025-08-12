CM launches Thayumanavar scheme

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has officially launched the “Thayumanavar” scheme, an initiative to deliver essential services directly to the doorsteps of the elderly and disabled.

The program, which will be implemented on the second Saturday and Sunday of every month, aims to bring government services, particularly ration items, closer to those who have difficulty accessing them.

The launch event took place in Tondiarpet Gopal Nagar within the R.K. Nagar constituency in Chennai. Under this scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive ration items such as rice and sugar delivered to their homes. The government has estimated the total cost for this initiative to be approximately ₹30.16 crore.

The scheme is set to benefit a total of 21,70,454 beneficiaries across Tamil Nadu. This includes 20,42,657 individuals over the age of 70 and 1,27,797 persons with disabilities. The Department of Food Supply and Consumer Protection has already provided the details of eligible beneficiaries to the relevant staff.

To ensure a secure and efficient delivery process, ration items will be transported in covered vans. The delivery personnel will also be equipped with electronic weighing scales and fingerprint scanners to verify the identity of the beneficiaries.

Following the Chief Minister’s inauguration, ministers and MLAs in their respective districts also participated in the home delivery of ration items as part of the scheme’s rollout.