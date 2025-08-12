TASMAC shops to be reduced gradually: Minister

Minister Muthusamy has stated that the Tamil Nadu government’s primary goal is to progressively reduce the number of TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) liquor shops in the state.

He highlighted that 500 shops have already been closed and the government is receiving requests to close more.

The minister emphasized that a sudden, complete closure of all TASMAC shops would lead to several complications, which is why the government is opting for a phased reduction. He also mentioned that a minimum space of 500 square feet has been mandated for all shops.

Other Key Points on TASMAC Operations:

Billing Machines: To enhance transparency, 12,000 billing machines are currently in use.

Bottle Returns: A refund of ₹10 is provided for returning empty bottles. The minister clarified that there has been a misunderstanding about this policy and that the plan is to use labels on bottles to make the process clearer.

FL2 Permits: FL2 permits, which allow for the sale of liquor, are being issued in areas without TASMAC shops to prevent the illegal sale of counterfeit and out-of-state liquor. The minister stressed that this is not a proactive government initiative but a measure to combat illegal alcohol sales.

Tetra Packs: A study on implementing tetra packs for liquor has been conducted. The minister assured that this is not a move to encourage alcohol consumption and that the government needs court approval before proceeding. The final decision will be made after considering public and political opinions, as well as the court’s view.

Employee Action: Action has been taken against individual employees who overcharged for liquor bottles. 451 employees involved in such activities have had their salary increments withheld.

The minister also commented on people who consume alcohol, stating that it is difficult to change their habits immediately. He noted that many people turn to drinking due to family situations and work stress, and the government has a responsibility to help improve these circumstances. He stated that these individuals should not be judged harshly, as they also have families and children.