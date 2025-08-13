Rajya Sabha passes two Sports Bills

The Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday (August 12, 2025), passed two Bills for the sports sector, which the Union government said will improve the sports infrastructure and facilities in the country. The National Sports Governance Billand the National Anti-Doping Bill, both passed by Lok Sabha, were passed without any Opposition members participating in the discussion. The Opposition members walked out of the House demanding a discussion on Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday (August 12, 2025), passed two Bills for the sports sector, which the Union government said will improve the sports infrastructure and facilities in the country. The National Sports Governance Billand the National Anti-Doping Bill, both passed by Lok Sabha, were passed without any Opposition members participating in the discussion. The Opposition members walked out of the House demanding a discussion on Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, introducing the Bill for consideration and passage, said said there was a legal paralysis in the sports administration systems as most of the sports federations are involved in several cases that impacted the performance of sportspersons. “The Sports Governance Bill is meant to improve coordination between sports federations, athletes and the government,” he said adding that the country aspires to be in the first five positions in terms of medals, and for that, good governance in the sports sector is necessary. “Efforts were also made earlier to bring legislation for improvement in sports administrations, but such attempts did not succeed,” he added.