Oppn party leaders condemn arrest of conservancy workers

Leaders of various political parties including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, TVK chief Vijay, BJP’s Tamilisai Soundararajan, PMK leader Anbumani have condemned the arrest of about 1,000 conservancy workers and their supporters who had been protesting for nearly two weeks outside the Ripon Building, the headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Palaniswami criticized the government’s use of force against the workers, questioning if they were “social miscreants, rowdies, or Naxalites.”

​Palaniswami highlighted the workers’ crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic and accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of hypocrisy, recalling that Stalin had previously supported the workers and promised to regularize their jobs while in opposition.

The former Chief Minister stated that the current administration’s action was the worst instance of oppression against sanitation workers in independent India and warned that the government would have to answer for the workers’ tears.

In a statement, Vijay said the ruling DMK government had acted in an “anarchic manner” by detaining the workers, including women, during late-night operations.

“Reports indicate that several women sanitation workers fainted while being forcibly taken into custody, and some sustained serious injuries. Such treatment of women is unacceptable in any civil society. The injured must receive prompt medical attention, and measures should be taken to ensure their well-being,” he said.

“Are cleanliness workers anti-nationals to be isolated in this manner? Does the ruling government have any sense of accountability?” he asked. Vijay accused the government of failing to honour commitments it made while in opposition. “If you cannot fulfil the promises you made, why make them in the first place?” he said.

In a statement, Tamilisai Soundararajan said it was disappointing that the Chief Minister chose to watch the film instead of meeting the workers, who have been on agitation for 13 days. “I saw how sanitation workers were removed from the protest site, forcefully arrested, and taken in around 14 buses. Nearly 800 were detained. The government cites a court order as the reason for the evacuation, but during my visit, I had said such removals should not be handled in this manner. It is distressing to see women who fainted being taken away in ambulances,” she said.

Tamilisai urged the Chief Minister to meet the workers and hold constructive talks to resolve the issue, rather than allowing the situation to escalate.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the workers were protesting for the last 12 days opposing the privatization of conservancy works in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones.

“The police arrested them at midnight and evicted them. It is condemnable and unforgivable as the government unleashing oppression against the workers, who are protesting for their rights,” he added.

He stated that if the government had intended, it could have found a solution on the first day of the protest. 7The workers were demanding the Greater Chennai Corporation to continue the conservancy works itself apart from providing permanent jobs.

“There are no issues in implementing the demands. Above all, the civic body could carry out the conservancy workers more effectively and can provide additional pay to the workers using the money to be given to the private firm,” he said.