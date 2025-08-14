TN govt announces welfare schemes for conservancy staff

​ In a move to address the grievances of protesting conservancy workers, the Tamil Nadu state cabinet has approved six new welfare schemes.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu following a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The new initiatives include a significant financial compensation for workers who die on duty and a large-scale housing project. Under the new plan, the families of conservancy workers who die while on duty will receive a compensation of ₹5 lakh. This amount is in addition to the ₹5 lakh already provided by the conservancy workers’ welfare board, bringing the total to ₹10 lakh.

To address the housing needs of conservancy workers, the government has announced a scheme to construct 30,000 houses in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. The scheme will prioritize workers in urban areas who do not own a house. For those in rural areas, conservancy workers will be given priority under the existing Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme.

Recognizing the health risks associated with their work, the government will also implement a new scheme for diagnosing skin and lung-related diseases among conservancy workers. This initiative aims to provide early detection and treatment for conditions they are particularly susceptible to due to their exposure to solid waste.

Another key announcement is a higher education assistance scheme for the children of conservancy workers. Under this scheme, the state government will cover the fees of their wards, regardless of the school they are admitted to.

Finally, a free breakfast scheme will be introduced for urban conservancy workers. The scheme, which will be implemented through local bodies, will initially be rolled out in Chennai before being extended to other urban areas. This is intended to help workers who begin their shifts early and may face challenges in preparing their own breakfast.

Finance Minister Thennarasu appealed to the protesting conservancy workers in Chennai to end their protest and return to work, stating that the current administration is committed to their welfare.