Olympic bronze medallist Dr Vece Paes passes away

Hockey India has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Dr Vece Paes, a celebrated former hockey player and a key member of India’s bronze medal-winning team at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Dr Paes, aged 80, was widely respected not only for his achievements on the hockey field but also for his pioneering contributions to sports medicine and administration.

Born in Goa in April 1945, Dr Paes was an accomplished all-round sportsman and academic. As a midfielder during the golden era of Indian hockey, he was admired for his sharp tactical skills and unwavering dedication. Following his playing career, he earned a doctorate in sports medicine and made significant contributions to Indian sports governance. He served as president of the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club and led the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002.

“It is a sad day for us in Hockey India,” said Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India. “The passing of Dr Paes draws curtains on a great era of hockey. His Olympic medal is a testament to the grit and determination of that team. He was a true advocate for nurturing sporting culture in India. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Jennifer, son Leander and their family.”

Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India, also paid tribute, stating, “His contributions to sport and sports science will be remembered forever.”

Dr Paes’s sporting influence extended beyond hockey. His son, tennis icon Leander Paes, has often credited his father’s guidance and passion for sport as a driving force behind his own Olympic journey.

With his passing, Indian sport bids farewell to a true legend whose legacy will inspire generations to come.