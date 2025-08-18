Additional water released from Karnataka dams; flood alert for 11 districts in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is on high alert as authorities have issued a flood warning for 11 districts. The measure comes in response to the release of a significant amount of water from dams in neighboring Karnataka.

The increased discharge, a result of heavy rainfall in the Cauvery basin, is causing river levels to rise rapidly in Tamil Nadu. Districts including Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, and Mayiladuthurai are among those most vulnerable to flooding.

Officials are urging residents in low-lying areas and along riverbanks to evacuate to designated relief camps. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been mobilized and are on standby to assist with rescue and relief operations.

District collectors have activated control rooms to monitor water levels and coordinate emergency responses, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to ensure public safety.