Vice President election: Rajnath Singh holds talks with CM M.K. Stalin

In a notable display of cross-party dialogue, Union Minister Rajnath Singh has reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to seek support for the NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate, C.P. Radhakrishnan.

Rajnath Singh, a senior leader of the BJP, initiated the conversation as part of the ruling coalition’s broader strategy to build a consensus around its nominee.

Radhakrishnan, a former governor of Jharkhand and a prominent figure from Tamil Nadu, was recently announced as the NDA’s candidate.

The outreach to the leader of the DMK, a key component of the opposition INDIA bloc, highlights the BJP’s efforts to ensure a smooth election process and secure a convincing victory for its candidate.