Edappadi Palaniswami calls for support for C.P. Radhakrishnan

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has urged all Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu to extend their support to the NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate, C.P. Radhakrishnan.

Palaniswami praised the selection of Radhakrishnan, noting that his nomination for such a high constitutional post is a source of pride for the state.

This public endorsement from the AIADMK, a key ally of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, consolidates support for Radhakrishnan’s candidacy and signals a united front between the two parties ahead of the election.