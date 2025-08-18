I. Periyasamy case: SC grants interim stay on HC Order

The Supreme Court has granted an interim stay on a Madras High Court order that sought to revive a corruption case against Tamil Nadu Minister I. Periyasamy.

The case, which involves allegations of illegal land allotment during his tenure as a minister in a previous government, had been discharged by a trial court.

The High Court, however, had suo motu intervened to set aside the discharge.

The Supreme Court’s decision to grant a stay provides temporary relief to the minister and halts the trial proceedings, allowing the highest court to examine the legal validity of the High Court’s intervention.