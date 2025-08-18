ECI releases list of 65 lakh voters deleted from Bihar

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has complied with a Supreme Court directive and released the list of approximately 65 lakh voters who were deleted from the draft electoral rolls in Bihar.

This move comes amid intense scrutiny and a legal challenge from opposition parties regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Supreme Court, in its ruling, had emphasized the need for transparency and directed the ECI to publish the names along with the specific reasons for their deletion, such as death, relocation, or duplicate entries.

The ECI has since made these lists publicly available on the websites of the Chief Electoral Officer and District Electoral Officers in Bihar.

The Supreme Court’s order also mandated that the lists be displayed in physical form at local government offices, such as panchayat bhavans and block development offices, to ensure accessibility for those who may not have internet access.

This measure is intended to provide a fair opportunity for affected citizens to file claims and objections to have their names reinstated. The court also made a significant clarification, directing the ECI to accept Aadhaar as a valid form of identification for those seeking re-inclusion, a move aimed at making the process more “voter-friendly.”

This legal and administrative action is a direct response to the concerns raised by the opposition and civil society organizations who have argued that the SIR exercise could lead to mass disenfranchisement of vulnerable populations.

The ECI, for its part, has defended the exercise as a necessary step to maintain the integrity and accuracy of the electoral rolls.