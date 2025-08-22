Supreme Court bans public feeding of dogs

In a significant ruling that aims to strike a balance between animal welfare and public safety, the Supreme Court has issued a series of directives regarding the management of stray dogs.

The court’s order, delivered by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, prohibits the feeding of stray dogs in public places and directs municipal bodies to establish designated feeding zones.

The verdict modifies a previous order and sets out clear guidelines for civic authorities and citizens.

The court explicitly stated that the practice of feeding stray dogs on streets and in public areas must be eliminated. The ruling was passed in light of reports of “untoward incidents” caused by unregulated feeding, which often leads to large gatherings of dogs and increased aggression, posing a danger to the public.

Municipal corporations across the country have been directed to “forthwith commence” the creation of dedicated feeding spaces in each municipal ward. The court mandated that these areas be identified based on the local stray dog population, with clear signboards placed to inform the public.

The court reiterated that stray dogs picked up for sterilization and vaccination under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) program must be returned to the same area from where they were collected. This is a crucial point for animal rights activists, as it prevents the illegal relocation of strays.

The only exceptions to the re-release rule are dogs found to be aggressive or those with rabies, which are to be isolated and not returned to their localities.

The ruling has been met with a mixed but largely positive reaction. Animal rights activists have welcomed the directive to return sterilized dogs to their original habitats, while public safety advocates have praised the ban on public feeding and the creation of designated zones. The court’s verdict is seen as a comprehensive approach to a complex issue that has long been a source of conflict between citizens and animal lovers.