Selvaraghavan part of Shane Nigam’s Balti

Actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj, who plays a character called Kumar in the film, was among those who shared the first look picture of Selvaraghavan from the film.

Taking to his X timeline and tweeting a poster that announced Selvaraghavan’s character in the film, Shanthanu said, “Presenting to you @selvaraghavanas ‘Porthamarai Bhairavan’ – The Fierce Devotee of Kalabhairavan. A @SaiAbhyankkar musical. #balti from September.”

The film, which has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs, was originally scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 29 for Onam this year. However, now, the film’s release has been pushed to September 26.

Shane Nigam plays a Kabaddi player called Udhayan in the film. The sports drama, that will revolve around the sport of Kabaddi, will showcase Shane Nigam as a fearless raider, who strikes terror in the hearts of the defence of the opposing teams. Interestingly, this film will be an important landmark in Shane Nigam’s film career as it is his 25th film.