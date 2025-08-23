Stalin launches renovation of nine ancient temples

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday launched renovation works for nine temples over 1,000 years old, with a total allocation of Rs 32.53 crore. This is part of a larger initiative, with Rs 425 crore set aside since 2022-23 to restore 714 ancient temples across Tamil Nadu.

The nine temples include Sathya Vageeswarar (Kalakad), Kamatchiamman (Perumukkal), Kailasanatha Swamy (Gangaikondan), Uthira Ranganatha Swami (Pallikonda), Kalamega Perumal (Thirumogur), Thirunagaswaramudaiyar (Kalvimadai), Puthira Kameswara (Pudhukamoor), Iravatheswarar and Azhageswarar (Athimugam), and Janagai Narayanaperumal (Sholavandan).

So far, 65 temples have been restored and consecrated. The Abathsahayeswarar temple in Thanjavur received a UNESCO award for preservation. Stalin also inaugurated upgrades at 12 other temples, including Arunachaleswarar (Tiruvannamalai), Srirangam Ranganathaswamy, Gangadhareshwara (Purasawalkam), and Kapaleeswarar (Mylapore), with works costing Rs 124.97 crore.